Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 11, Breaks Collarbone On Family Vacation: Is Brad & Angelina’s Daughter OK?

Oh no! Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s 11-year-old daughter, Shiloh, is recovering from a broken collarbone injury after a family vacation last month. WTF happened?!

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 11, was on a family vacation to Lake Tahoe, Utah when she broke her collarbone, according to a new report from Entertainment Tonight. The daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie is reportedly “on the mend,” though, as she was spotted out and about in Los Feliz, California on Jan. 7. However, she was sporting a sling for the shopping day, so it looks like she’s definitely dealing with the recovery process from the injury. ET does not have any information about how Shiloh injured her collarbone or who she was with when it happened. We’re just glad she’s okay!

The 11-year-old’s mom clearly felt a certain level of relief regarding Shiloh’s recovery, though, as she hit the town to attend the Golden Globe Awards with her son, Pax, on the evening of Jan. 7. Angie attended the ceremony in support of her movie, First They Killed My Father, which was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film, although it lost out to In The Fade from Germany/France. However, Angelina also took the stage as a presenter during the show — she announced the winner of Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama with Isabelle Huppert. The honor went to Frances McDormand for her role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Angie also appeared to be in good spirits when she attended a Symposium for the nominees in the Golden Globes Foreign Language category. She did not comment on Shiloh’s injury at either event.

