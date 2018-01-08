Selena Gomez Unfollows Demi Lovato & Gigi Hadid & More On Instagram: What’s Going On?

New year, new Instagram feed? — Selena Gomez just unfollowed hundreds of people on Instagram, including Demi Lovato, Gigi Hadid, and even her own assistant.

Selena Gomez, 25, may have some social media New Year’s resolutions that she’s already acting on. The singer took to Instagram on January 7 — where she was absent at the Golden Globes — to make some major adjustments to her account… Like unfollowing 279 people. Some notable names who got the axe from Sel’s account? — Demi Lovato, 25, Gigi Hadid, 22, some of her closest friends who she spent the New Year’s holiday with, and even her own assistant, Theresa Mingus. It’s important to note that Sel commented “FIRE” on a bikini photo of Demi, just before she decided to unfollow her on-again, off-again friend. Sel also changed her icon to a picture of her mother Mandy Teefey, despite the ongoing reports, which claim Sel and her mother are at odds.

As for those who escaped Sel’s unfollow spree? — Her BFF, Taylor Swift, 27, Amy Schumer, 36, Jessica Alba, 36, her stylist Kate Young, and her best friend and kidney donor, Francia Raisa, 29. Sel also still follows some fan accounts, as well as companies she works with, including Pantene and Louis Vuitton. Fans flooded Twitter and Instagram with concerned comments after seeing Sel’s “following” list drop from 317 to 37. But, it’s unclear why Sel decided to purge her Instagram page. She could have returned to the U.S. from Mexico with a newfound mentality after spending time with Justin Bieber, 23, over New Year’s. The exes rekindled their years-long romance back in October 2017, after Sel split with The Weeknd, 27.

In a 2017 interview, Sel revealed that she does not have the password to her own Instagram account and that it is in the hands of her assistant. If that’s still the case, it’s possible that Sel’s shrinking “followers” list wasn’t even her behind the phone. Nonetheless, if it was her assistant, Theresa Mingus, then why would she unfollow herself?

“As soon as I became the most followed person on Instagram, I sort of freaked out,” Sel said during an interview with Vogue in 2017. “It had become so consuming to me. It’s what I woke up to and went to sleep to. I was an addict, and it felt like I was seeing things I didn’t want to see, like it was putting things in my head that I didn’t want to care about. I always end up feeling like shit when I look at Instagram. Which is why I’m kind of under the radar, ghosting it a bit.”

