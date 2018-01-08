Rachel Brosnahan Reveals Important Lesson She Learned From Her Character After Exciting GG Win

After her win at the Golden Globes, Rachel Brosnahan told HollywoodLife what she’s learned from her winning character. Plus, how did she stay cool and calm onstage?

Rachel Brosnahan took home the Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy for her role as Miriam “Midge” Maisel in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Jan. 7. After she accepted the honor onstage, we got the chance to catch up with her in the press room, where she told us what she’s learned from her groundbreaking character. “Finding the confidence in my work to bring this woman to life was challenging and terrifying. I’ve never done comedy,” she said to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The whole thing was like a nightmare and dream at the same time, and I hope to be able to carry that with me, that sense of self-empowerment that has been a constant discovery process through telling this story.”

The 27-year-old actress beat out Pamela Adlon (Better Things), Alison Brie (GLOW), Issa Rae (Insecure) and Frankie Shaw (SMILF) to take home the award. Even though it was her first win at the Globes, Rachel appeared to stay super calm while giving her acceptance speech, although she admitted afterward that, in her head, that was not the case. “I don’t remember any of it other than Oprah,” she told HollywoodLife and other media outlets in the press room. “At which point, I forgot everything I might say and forgot to thank a lot of people.”

While onstage, Rachel did say that her brain was “like scrambled eggs,” but, yet again, praised her character on the Amazon show. “This is a story about a bold and brilliant and complicated woman,” she said. “And I am endlessly proud to be a part of it.” Congratulations!

And the winner of Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy is… @RachelBros for @MaiselTV! Congratulations! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/gN0JX9Xked — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

