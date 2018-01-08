P!nk Performing National Anthem At Super Bowl Before Justin Timberlake’s Halftime Show

It’s official: P!nk will be singing the national anthem at Super Bowl LII in February! We have the details here.

This is the best news we’ve heard in a long time! P!nk is the latest in a long line of incredible singers to perform the national anthem at the Super Bowl, according to an official statement from the NFL. We couldn’t think of a better choice for the job. Considering her incredible performances and flair for the theatrics, you know that this is going to be a rendition of the “Star Spangled Banner” that we’ve never heard before. Acrobatics, maybe?

P!nk joins a long list of talented singers who have performed the national anthem before her. Last year, it was country star Luke Bryant, and before him, Christina Aguilera, Lady Gaga, Idina Menzel, and more! You know, after Lady Gaga performed the hell out of the national anthem (remember the glittery red, white, and blue outfit?), she was offered the 2017 halftime show. Could this be a sign that P!nk could get halftime next year? We would be so down for that!

Speaking of halftime…Justin Timberlake has that honor this year. He just announced a new album and tour, Man of the Woods, so it’s perfect timing. Fans can’t wait to see what he’ll perform and what kind of show he’ll give fans at the Super Bowl on February 4 — and whether or not Janet Jackson will get an invite. As you know, Justin and Janet had a remarkable performance at the 2004 Super Bowl, during which the term “wardrobe malfunction” was born. This is the first time Justin’s been invited back, and it’s only fitting that he bring Janet back, too. We can’t wait to see what happens!

