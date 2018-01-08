Khloe Kardashian Reveals Pregnancy To Her Family In This New ‘KUWTK’ Promo — Watch & Try Not To Cry

Khloe Kardashian’s pregnancy reveal to her family on ‘KUWTK’ is going to be so big it needs two nights! Watch the promo of her breaking the news and try not to cry.

Khloe Kardashian, 33, has wanted to be a mom for SO long and now that it’s happening, we’re getting to see the actual moment she revealed it to her family and closest friends. In a two night Keeping Up With The Kardashians special starting Jan. 14 and continuing on Jan. 15, she has gathered her mom Kris Jenner, 62, sisters Kim, 37 and Kourtney, 38, Scott Disick, 34, bestie Malika Haqq, 34, and others together then drops the big news that she’s expecting with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26. Everyone ends up in tears of joy and if this new promo for Khloe’s moment doesn’t move you, then you need to have your heart checked!

With her nearest and dearest gathered for a backyard lunch, Khloe reveals her big news and everyone lets out a collective “What????” in excitement. Kris even clasps her hand over her mouth with the happy surprise.It looks like little sister Kylie Jenner, 20, got the news delivered to her via Facetime as she’s seen on a phone with her face erupting with joy while Khloe, Kim, Kris and Kourtney are gathered around the device. Oh man, are we EVER going to get to see pregnant Kylie except from the neck up this season?

Believe it or not, these reactions are 100 percent the real deal and not just cooked up for the family’s reality show. Khloe revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that she kept the news a secret from her family for two weeks after finding out she was expecting via a home pregnancy test. But Tristan was out of the country and the couple waited until he returned so they could break the big news together. Khlo-money said she was filmed separately by her own crew in the days after finding out she was going to finally become a mommy, and that they kept her big secret until she was ready to reveal it to everyone else all at once. So during this two night event we will also likely see her reaction upon getting the joyous news she’s going to become Khlo-mommy, as well as her excitement in finally getting to share it with her family.

HollywoodLifers, will you be tuning in for the two night KUWTK special?

SaveSave