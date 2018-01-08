Kendall Jenner Is Human — Suffers Acne At Golden Globes: See Best Treatments For Clear Skin

Poor Kendall! Social media trolls dragged Kendall for having acne at the Golden Globes, but we think it makes her more relatable and just like all of us.

Kendall Jenner, 21, looked like a princess at the 2018 Golden Globes on Jan 7, wearing a black Giambattista Valli ball gown. She supported the #TimesUp movement wearing a black dress, but unfortunately, haters still wanted to hate. Many fans on Twitter commented about her plumped up lips, and other trolls targeted her acne and skin. Guys, she is human, too! Who has not suffered a breakout at like, the worst possible time? I got a huge one on my chin the day before my wedding!

Kendall’s acne struggles are nothing new. “I had such bad acne when I was younger,” she revealed on her website in 2015. “It completely ruined my self-esteem. I wouldn’t even look at people when I talked to them. I felt like such an outcast; when I spoke, it was with my hand covering my face.” MILLIONS of people suffer from acne, and it’s so hard to treat because there is not one cure-all. Everyone needs something a little different. Talk to a dermatologist to find the best treatment for you.

As far as at-home options, I have oily-combo skin, which is also sensitive, and prone to breakout. Anyone and everyone needs to make sure they thoroughly wash their face at night to remove oil, dirt, sweat, and makeup from the day. I like the acne products from Tu’el skincare, especially their Clear It Blemish Control Gel and their Make Amends Night Cream, which has tea tree oil to heal irritated skin and prevent future breakouts. I also like using a detox mask once a week, like the L’Oreal Pure Clay Detox & Brighten Face Mask, which is a charcoal-based mask that works in just 10 minutes.

