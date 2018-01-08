Kendall Jenner Has The Best Response To Anyone Calling Out Her Acne: ‘Never Let That S**t Stop You’

Kendall Jenner isn’t giving the haters making fun of her acne any of her time. She’s telling her fans to never let haters bring them down either!

Kendall Jenner‘s one of the world’s biggest supermodels, the star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians — and she still gets acne just like the rest of us. She could sit around feeling upset that haters online are talking about her skin, but she’s not letting it get her down. She gave the best advice to her fans on Twitter about it. It’s simple: “never let that sh*t stop you”. We cosign on that!

Kendall’s online advice came after one of her followers tweeted glowing praise about her Golden Globes look. People discovered that the model suffers from some minor acne, just like other normal 21-year-old women, when she walked the red carpet at the Globes. She looked drop-dead gorgeous, but some people focused on the negative and tried to drag her down. Not this fan, though.

The fan, Daisy (@yellowcustards) tweeted at Kendall, “Ok but @ KendallJenner showing up and strutting her acne while looking like a gorgeous star is what every girl needs to understand”. We have to agree! Kendall’s comfortability with showing flaws on one of the biggest red carpets of awards season is so awesome. It was barely noticeable, by the way. Just look at the photo of her above. Kendall’s hair, makeup, and outfit were truly on point that night.

Kendall was in a fluffy ballgown — black, naturally, to support the Time’s Up movement. If you can believe it, people didn’t just diss Kendall for her mild acne. They slammed her for allegedly plumping her lips, too. How unfair is that? It really just seems like she lined her lips and used some shiny lipgloss. If she did get lip injections, though, there’s nothing wrong with that! Girl looks good.

never let that shit stop you! 😎✨ https://t.co/uXlqwJxTPf — Kendall (@KendallJenner) January 8, 2018

