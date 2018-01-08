Is Michelle Williams Engaged? Actress Sparks Speculation With Diamond Ring At Golden Globes

Did Michelle Williams reveal that she’s engaged while at the Golden Globes on Jan. 7? The actress wasn’t shy about flaunting her new diamond ring on that finger!

Michelle Williams, 37, showed up to the 2018 Golden Globes on January 7, with massive diamond ring on that finger, causing speculation that she’s engaged! The actress, who is extremely private when it comes to her love life, didn’t exactly try to hide her mysterious diamond while walking the red carpet with #MeToo founder, Tarana Burke. Not much is known about Williams’ love life, aside from her romantic getaway with handsome businessman, Andrew Youmans, back in July 2017. The actress was photographed kissing Youmans while in Rome, Italy over the summer. Williams was all smiles as they walked through the Campo De’Fiori street market, and the pair were joined by her daughter Matilda Ledger, 12. Williams shared Matilda with actor, Heath Ledger, who sadly died of an accidental drug overdose at the age of 27 on Jan. 22, 2008. Get a better look at Michelle’s diamond ring, below!

Just before her Italian getaway, Williams was linked to novelist Jonathan Safran Foer, 40, since 2015. Froer is known for his popular books, Everything Is Illuminated and Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close. Her past romances include director Spike Jonze, actor Jason Segel, 37, and the late Heath Ledger. Williams and Jonze split after one year of dating. Then, she moved on with Segel, who she also dated for one year before their split in February 2013. Williams was reportedly not ready to commit with Segel at the time. Click here to see the Golden Globes’ hottest celebrity couples!

Despite the engagement speculation, Williams’ date to the Golden Globes was #MeToo founder, Tarana Burke, as mentioned above. The women bonded on the red carpet, and Williams praised Burke for her work during an interview with Ryan Seacrest, 43. “You know why we’re here? We’re here because of Tarana,” Williams said with pride. “You may think we’re here because I was nominated for something but that’s really not the case.” Williams was nominated for Best Actress in a Drama for her role in All the Money in the World. Frances McDormand, 60, ended up winning the Golden Globe for her work in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Williams finished: “We’re here because Tarana started a movement and she planted a seed years ago and it’s grown and caught fire. She started the #MeToo movement.”

