Frances McDormand Drops Truth & F-Bombs In Globes Acceptance Speech

Frances McDormand took home the honor of most censor bleeps during the 2018 Golden Globes during her acceptable speech for Best Actress in a Film Drama. We’ve got the details.

In a night where so many stars kept their Golden Globe Awards acceptance speeches brief and uplifting, Frances McDormand, 60, ended up getting the biggest censorship of the night on Jan. 7 by simply dropping truth bombs. She won the Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and she was going to speak her mind! She’s normally pretty private about her politics and lays so low when it comes to the Hollywood scene, so Frances used the chance to unload! Sadly, the censors cut off things that had nothing to do with profanity and it ended up hacking up her truth-filled speech for the viewing audience at home.

“Well, I have a few things to say. I’m going to keep it short because we’ve been here a long time and we need some tequila. All you ladies in this category, bar. Tequila’s on me,” she opened her acceptance speech. “Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. I’m still not quite sure who they are when I run into them over the last 35 years, but I love seeing their faces. And let’s face it, they managed to elect a female president,” she said to a round of applause from the audience. See pics of the Golden Globes’ best show moments, here.

She then went on to shout-out her co-stars, saying “And if I mention my two favorite cowboys, Sam (Rockwell) and Woody (Harrelson) ‑‑ because they are ‑‑ then I will have to list the entire cast and crew of our film because everybody brought their best game to this one, their very best game. For instance, I cannot throw a baseball for shite.” She descirbed how she got molotov cocktails from “one building to another across a two‑lane street. That was really fun, but don’t try it at home.” Fans noted that the censors bleeped out “molotov cocktails” as if she was swearing!

“So many of you know I keep my politics private, but it was really great to be in this room tonight and to be a part of a,” she ended her speech as she was beeped for saying “a tectonic shift.” then the censors left her to finish “in our industry’s power structure. Trust me, the women in this room tonight are not here for the food,” she said . “We are here for the work. Thank you,” she exclaimed before heading offstage. Man, what’s with the unnecessary censorship of a totally great speech?

HollywoodLifers, do you think Frances was over-censored?