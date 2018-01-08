Millie Bobby Brown Introduces Finn Wolfhard To Her BFF Drake At Golden Globes: See Epic Pic

Nothing strange over here! Just Millie Bobby Brown introducing her buddy Drake to her friends, like ‘Stranger Things’ co-star Finn Wolfhard at a Golden Globes after-party. Wait until you see this pic!

Though she didn’t walk with her co-stars down the Golden Globes red carpet, Millie Bobby Brown spent her time chilling with her Strangers Things family at the Netflix after-party. But it wasn’t just her friends of Hawkins that were in the house. Oh yes, BFF Drake actually dropped in to party and took time out to meet Millie’s crew. He took selfies with Millie and Gaten Matarazzo, but what we really thought was interesting was the time he spent chatting with Finn Wolfhard. Now, for those of you who don’t know, Finn is in a band called Calpurnia. Here’s hoping that Drizzy gave some pointers to the young star on how to rise from the top of the music charts after being on a teen drama in your youth! (Jimmy Brooks forever y’all!) By the by, we’re hearing Drake actually DJ’ed at the party. HOT!

Clearly, the after party proved to be a bit more fun than the actual show, as Stranger Things and everyone’s favorite TV Dad David Harbour struck out at the Globes. Neither won in their categories, which is a bummer, but they all get to try again in two weeks at the SAG Awards. The show, David, and Miss MBB are all nominated for big awards at the Jan. 21 show! Fingers crossed for them. In the meantime, while we’re on the subject of major pop stars taking these young stars under their wings, did everyone see that Ariana Grande texted Millie before the big show to rave about her dress? Um, yeah!

millie, finn and drake in one picture. we stan. pic.twitter.com/mTpalLExbP — celina (@jcurnaIs) January 8, 2018

HollywoodLifers, how long you think until we get a track with Drake, Millie and Finn all rocking out? It could happen right? RIGHT?