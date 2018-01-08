Dakota Johnson: Priceless Reaction To Jennifer Aniston Presenting In Front Of Angelina At The Globes

Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston were just feet away from each other at the Golden Globes, and Dakota Johnson HAD to sneak a peek at the near run-in. See the pic here!

Dakota Johnson had a front row seat to Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston’s rare face-to-face at the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8. Despite the potential of an awkward run-in, both A-list actresses attended the Globes to take part in the #TimesUp movement, and Angelina’s table was front and center when Jen took the stage to present an award. Of course, we were on the edge of our seats waiting to see if there’d be any interaction between the women — and it looks like Dakota just HAD to know, too! In a screen grab from the ceremony, Dakota can be seen sneaking a glance at Angelina while Jennifer was onstage, and the expression on her face just screams, “Yikes!”

Angelina seemed to not totally be paying attention when Jen was presenting, but of course, that could’ve just been a quick moment where she was looking down. While Angie walked the red carpet with her son, Pax, Jennifer avoided making a big entrance, and instead made her debut when she came onstage with Carol Burnett mid-show. Obviously, it’s been years since Brad Pitt ended his relationship with Jen to start dating Angelina — not to mention, Brad and Angie aren’t even together anymore. However, this still goes down as one of the biggest and most scandalous love triangles in Hollywood, and still has people talking constantly.

It seems like Jen and Angie were able to avoid actually coming directly face-to-face with one another at the show, but it’s safe to say that Dakota’s reaction to their near run-in is literally ALL of our reactions to the near run-in!

You're lying if you can't relate to Dakota staring at Angelina's face for a reaction to Jennifer being on stage. pic.twitter.com/FDAN0dbSJ2 — Jax (@_FallingGrace) January 8, 2018

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Dakota’s reaction to Jen and Angelina being in such close proximity?