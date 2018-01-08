Chris Brown & Agnez Mo Fuel Dating Rumors By Holding Hands On Sweet Disneyland Date

Are they or aren’t they? Chris Brown and singer, Agnez Mo continue to fuel romance rumors at Disneyland! The pair were spotted holding hands on a fun-filled date and the photo is too cute!

Chris Brown, 28, and Indonesian singer/songwriter, Agnez Mo continue to keep us guessing with their random spurts of PDA. The rumored couple were photographed and filmed by fans holding hands during a Disneyland date this past weekend [January 6-7]. Chris and Agnez were reportedly joined by her niece, named Chloe. Chris even stopped to take photos with fans who immediately recognized the singer, especially when he caused a scene at the park by lifting Agnez in his arms! See the couple’s PDA photos and videos below.

The singers were first romantically linked back in November 2017, when Chris posted a photo with Agnez while in the studio. The pair were collaborating musically when the photo was taken, but it was the artists’ pose in the sultry snap that got fans thinking they were more than just friends. Chris held Agnez close, with his arm wrapped around her in the photo. The pair were smiling as Chris laid his head on her cheek, and that’s how the romance rumors started. Chris kept fueling the internet fire when he posted a quote about his love life soon after their studio photo went viral. “I got 1 more relationship in me one hundred after that I’m dogging everything moving,” Chris revealed to fans on Instagram. Click here to see photos of Agnez!

So far, Chris and Agnez have yet to officially confirm a romance. However, the proof seems to be in the photos. Check them out below!

Agnez recently stopped by HollywoodLife.com recently caught up with she when she stopped by our New York offices to talk about the release of her first international album, X. The Indonesian pop sensation also revealed that she would love to collaborate with DJ Khaled, 42, JAY-Z, 47, Cardi B, 25, and Justin Timberlake, 36, in the future. Agnez said she hopes to go on tour sometime this year.

Speaking of DJ Khaled, Chris and Agnez attended his 42nd birthday bash in Beverly Hills on December 2, where they kept things extra flirty all night. The two skipped the red carpet and kept things low key all night, a source told us. However, they made sure to let everyone know that they only had eyes for each other.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Chris Brown and Agnez Mo are officially a couple?