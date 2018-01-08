15 Stars Who Were Girl Scouts When They Were Young: Taylor Swift, Abigail Breslin & More

Taylor Swift and Abigail Breslin are both super talented in more ways than one! But did you know these celebs were also Girl Scouts back in the day!?



On their honor, these celebs tried to live by the Girl Scout Law! Apparently, singing isn’t the only activity Taylor Swift, 28, grew up doing. Did you know the gorgeous blonde was also a Girl Scout? It turns out we may have more in common with these celebs than we thought! Actress and singer Abigail Breslin, 21, also pledged to live by the Girl Scout Law! It’s so crazy to think these celebs could have been going door to door selling Samoas and Thin Mints at the same time as us!

Becoming a Girl Scout is a great way to build up courage and confidence among young girls. Many of us have the best memories from being a part of a Girl Scout troop and have that to thank for our successful lives today! The activities, the friendships — who wouldn’t have wanted to be a part of that growing up? Perhaps these celebs have the Scouts to thank for their amazing careers today! Singer Mariah Carey, 47, took part in the Girl Scout friendship circle! Can you picture her in a sash, skirt, and beret? Super cute!

Older celebs like Katie Couric, 60, and Martha Stewart, 76, are also on the Girl Scout alumna list! Girl Scouts has been around for a whopping 105 years, and has its anniversary coming up on March 12, 2018! Girl Scouts certainly has done its part to make the world a better place.

