9 Adorable Co-Star Reunions You Missed At The Golden Globes: ‘Tarzan’, ‘Fault In Our Stars’ & More

The Golden Globes were chalk full of epic moments on Jan. 7, including these 9 cast reunions that had our nostalgia at an all time high! See every co-star reunion, here!

Despite all of the exciting and viral moments that went down at the Golden Globes on January 7, these stars took us back in time with the most epic co-star reunions! Emma Watson, 27, and Robert Pattinson, 31 — who starred as Hermione Granger and Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire — reunited on stage at the Globes to present an award. It was like it was 2005 all over again, and of course, we had all the feels. And, there were more cast reunions, including TV and film, where those came from! Honestly, was this planned? — Either way, we’re not complaining! Click through our attached gallery to see all of the co-stars who reunited at the Globes!

Margot Robbie, 27, who was at the Globes in support of her new film I, Tonya, made heads turn on the red carpet when she reunited with her Tarzan [2o16] co-star, Alexander Skarsgard, 41. The on-screen duo — Margot as Jane and Alexander as Tarzan — were all smiles as they posed for a photo together. Meanwhile, inside the Beverly Hilton, former The Fault In Our Stars co-stars, Ansel Elgort, 23, and Shailene Woodley, 26, shared a sweet embrace. Ansel held Shailene for an adorable photo, where the two stars had the biggest smiles we’ve ever seen them rock.

Other co-stars who reunited on the red carpet, at after-parties and inside the awards show included — Alison Brie, 35, and Anders Holm, 36, [How to Be Single, 2016]; Sarah Jessica Parker, 52, and Hugh Grant, 52, [Did You Hear About the Morgans?, 2009]; Susan Sarandon, 71, and Geena Davis, 61, [Thelma & Louise, 1991]; Octavia Spencer, 47, and Jessica Chastain, 40, from [The Help, 2011]; Salma Hayek, 51, and Ashley Judd, 49, [Frida, 2002]; Former “Roseanne” co-stars Roseanne Barr, 65, and John Goodman, 65, [Roseanne, 1988-1997]. Rosanne is actually returning to TV on ABC for a 10th season with its original cast. The show returns for a nine-episode run on March 27, 2018. Click here to see highlights of the 2018 Golden Globes in photos!

HollywoodLifers, which reunion was your favorite?