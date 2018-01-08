Carrie Underwood Teases First New Song Since Face-Changing Accident: ‘I Am Invincible’

A clip from a new Carrie Underwood song debuted during Sunday Night Football on Jan. 7 — and it’s our first taste of new music since she injured her face in a scary fall.

Carrie Underwood hasn’t let a broken wrist and some stitches stop her from creating amazing music. Less than two months after she suffered scary injuries after a fall at her home, the country singer teased a brand new song on Instagram Jan. 7. The clip premiered in a commercial during Sunday Night Football. The title of the track was not revealed, and it was not made clear if this is a new single that will be featured on an upcoming album, or if it was specifically recorded for Carrie’s deal with Sunday Night Football. However, the powerful lyrics — “I am invincible, unbreakable, unstoppable, unshakable” — definitely seem to resonate with what Carrie’s been through over the last few weeks.

Back in November, the American Idol winner revealed that she fell at home and had undergone surgery on her wrist. However, to kick off 2018, she wrote a detailed blog post, explaining that the fall was much more serious than she initially let on. Her face was also injured, and she had to get 40-50 stitches to patch things up. The injury has left her “not quite looking the same,” she explained. “I am determined to make 2018 amazing and I want to share things with you along the way,” she added. “And when I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different.”

Carrie hasn’t shared any photos of her face just yet, but after she detailed her injuries, a photo of the singer post-fall did surface online. It was shared by Below Deck star Adrienne Gang, who met Carrie at a gym in mid-December, just weeks after the accident. Adrienne admitted that she didn’t notice anything different about Carrie’s face, and the picture shows her looking quite the same as we’re used to. Hopefully this means the recovery process is going better than expected!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the new Carrie song?