Cardi B Hints She’s Dumping Offset After Second Sex Tape Leaks: I Need To Make A Decision For ‘My Heart’

Oof! Offset was reportedly caught cheating on Cardi B AGAIN in a new sex tape, and she tweeted a telling message about him on Jan. 8 before quickly deleting it.

Cardi B, 25, might just be getting ready to break up with Offset, 25, as she hinted to fans when taking to Twitter on Jan. 8. “I’m going to make a decision in my own times with my heart and mind,” the “Bodak Yellow” singer wrote, deleting the tweet only minutes later. “I don’t need to be rushed or be told what to do .Its my life !I belong to me not to the world.”

As we know, The Migos rapper reportedly stepped out on his fiancee, allegedly starring in multiple sex tapes with other women. Now, Cardi is caught “between heaven and hell,” as a source previously told HollywoodLife.com exclusively, and she’s finding it hard to trust him. Can you blame her?! Still, Cardi is reportedly still with Offset as of press time, but we can see from this new tweet that she’s getting ready to make a change. See more pics of Cardi and Offset here.

Meanwhile, fans have been overwhelmingly supportive of the singer’s plight. “Love you,” one fan responded to the deleted tweet, adding, “If you decide to leave him you better keep that ring!” You can say that again. “I WISH CARDI B WOULD DUMP OFFSET & KEEP THE RING,” another wrote/yelled. Hopefully Cardi is able to follow her heart and make the right decision soon!

