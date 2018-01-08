Blanca Blanco Reveals Why She Didn’t Wear Black To The Golden Globes: Is She Against #TimesUp?

Actress Blanca Blanco bucked the black dress #TimesUp theme of the 2018 Golden Globes by wearing a skin-baring red gown. We’ve got the reason why she refused to take part.

We all knew SOMEONE would break the code among Hollywood actresses to wear black to the 2018 Golden Globes in support of the #TimesUp movement and that woman was Blanca Blanco, 36. She wanted to turn heads and make headlines and she got what she wanted. The California native showed up on the red carpet in a sexy fire-engine red gown with a slit up to her left hip and a massive chest-cut-out to expose tons of cleavage. She says that she wasn’t bashing #TimesUp and is a supporter for change against Hollywood sexual harassment and abuse. She’s now hurt that people are accusing her of dissing the important cause.

“I love red,” she told Fox News about the kerfuffle of her breaking the black dress code. “Wearing red does not mean I am against the movement. I applaud and stand by the courageous actresses that continue to break the cycle of abuse through their actions and fashion style choices. It is one of many factors leading women to a safer place because of their status. I am excited about the #TimesUp movement; true change is long overdue.” She went on to explain, “It hurts my feelings, but I guess it’s part of being in our industry. We have people who appreciate you and others that don’t. The designer Atria Couture did an amazing job with my dress and I appreciate them for dressing me.” She added, “Shaming is part of the problem.” See pics of stars in black gowns at the 2018 Golden Globes, here.

Only two other women who walked the red carpet in a color other than black and both were foreign: German model Barbara Meier, 31, and Hollywood Foreign Press Association President Meher Tatna. For Tanta, her sources told The Wrap that “she wore the dress that she chose with her mother. As part of her Indian culture, it’s customary to wear a festive color during a celebration.” Meier defended her decision to wear a silver and pink floral frock by saying that she supports #TimesUp but that men’s alleged bad sexual behavior shouldn’t have ruled her fashion choice for the night. “If we now restrict this, because some men can not control themselves, this is a huge step back in my opinion. We should not have to be serious. Us women should shine, be colorful and sparkle,” she wrote on Instagram.

HollywoodLifers, do you think it was tacky for Blanca to show up in a racy red gown when all other actresses wore black for the Time’s Up movement? Or was she just expressing herself?