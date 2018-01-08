Bam Margera Arrested: ‘Jackass’ Star Gets Booked For DUI Just Weeks After Son Is Born

Bam Margera was arrested for a DUI after pulling off the most bizarre move! We’ve got all the deets about his crazy night here!

Jackass star Bam Margera, 38, has somehow found himself in trouble with the law again after getting booked for a DUI in the strangest way possible, according to TMZ. While California Highway Police were actually in the middle of stopping someone else on the morning of Jan. 7, Bam reportedly slowed his car down to speak with authorities — because cops are such great conversationalists, right? During their talk, cops allegedly smelled alcohol. It was then that officers instructed the Jackass star to pull over and after a field sobriety test, Bam was arrested. The truly sad part is that his arrest comes only a few weeks after he and his wife Nicole Boyd had their first child together, an adorable son named Phoenix Wolf! Hopefully, this first-time father can avoid any more run-ins with authorities and won’t allegedly drink and drive again, especially considering the fact that his friend Ryan Dunn tragically died from a horrific drunk driving accident in 2011.

After his arrest, Bam had his bail set at a whopping $15,000 — which is roughly $10,000 more than the usual $5,000 a bail would normally be set at. However, later that afternoon at around 2:30 pm, Bam was released on his own recognizance, which basically means he agreed, in writing, to show up in court.

Back in 2016, Bam had been arrested for getting into a very public and allegedly drunken dispute in Finland. While he was not charged with any crime during his time in Finland, we sincerely hope that these two recent incidences serve as a valuable lesson to him. Click here to see pics of celebrity mugshots throughout the years!

