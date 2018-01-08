‘Bachelor Winter Games’ Cast Revealed: Ben Higgins, Dean Unglert & More Fan Faves Joining

Are you ready for another show with your Bachelor Nation faves? ‘The Bachelor Winter Games’ cast has finally been revealed, and you’re going to see some familiar faces. Check out the cast photos!

Bachelor Nation is taking things to a whole new level with The Bachelor Winter Games. A group of international bachelors and bachelorettes from such countries as Switzerland, Japan, and Australia will compete and try to find love with 12 of America’s Bachelor Nation favorites. These single stars will face off in winter-themed challenges. Chris Harrison will host the four-episode series. The show will premiere Feb. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

The Bachelor Winter Games will air on Feb. 15, Feb. 20, and air its finale on Feb. 22. In addition to the fan faves competing in the Winter Games, other beloved Bachelor Nation stars like Ryan and Trista Sutter, Arie Luyendyk Jr., Rachel Lindsay, and JoJo Fletcher will make special appearances. Figure skating Champions Nancy Kerrigan, Tai Babilonia, and Randy Gardner will also show up, as well as ESPN’s Hannah Storm, KABC’s Ashley Brewer, and country singer/songwriter Ruthie Collins. Check out the cast list below!

Ben Higgins, 29, The Bachelor season 20

Dean Unglert, 26, The Bachelorette season 13

Ashley Iaconetti, 29, The Bachelor season 19

Clare Crawley, 36, The Bachelor season 18

Eric Bigger, 29, The Bachelorette season 13

Jamey Kocan, 33, The Bachelorette season 13

Josiah Graham, 29, The Bachelorette season 13

Lesley Murphy, 30, The Bachelor season 17

Luke Pell, 33, The Bachelorette season 12

Michael Garofola, 37, The Bachelorette season 9

Ally, 24, The Bachelor season 3 (New Zealand)

Benoit, 31, The Bachelorette season 1 (Canada)

Christian, 34, The Bachelorette season 1 (Switzerland and Germany)

Courtney, 31, The Bachelorette season 2 (Australia)

Jenny, 34, The Bachelor season 1 (Finland)

Kevin, 33, The Bachelorette season 1 (Canada)

Laura, 29, The Bachelor season 1 (United Kingdom)

Lily, 21, The Bachelor season 3 (New Zealand)

Nastassia, 26, The Bachelor season 3 (Sweden)

Rebecca, 26, The Bachelor season 3 (Sweden)

Tiffany, 31, The Bachelor season 4 (Australia)

Yuki, 21, The Bachelor season 1 (Japan)

Zoe, 25, The Bachelor season 1 (China)

