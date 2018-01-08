Angelina Jolie Had Maddox Watch Hurt Shiloh While She Went To Globes: He’s ‘The Man’ At Home

Instead of bringing her oldest child, Maddox, to the Golden Globes, Angelina Jolie took son Pax. HL learned, Maddox is ‘the man of the house,’ so he was caring for Shiloh!

Angelina Jolie, 42, had her son Pax Jolie-Pitt, 14, accompany her to the 2018 Golden Globes on Jan. 7. But while some may have been surprised she didn’t bring her eldest, son Maddox Jolie-Pitt, 16, Maddox wouldn’t have wanted it any other way! In fact, the teen is now apparently “the man of the house” since Angie’s split from Brad Pitt, 54, and he was put in charge of taking care of his injured sister, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 11. After all, Shiloh reportedly broke her collarbone this past week during a family vacation to Lake Tahoe. Click here to see pics of Maddox.

“Maddox has taken on the role of caretaker in the family, and just like his mom, he’s not a huge fan of awards shows and the red carpet, so he preferred to stay home and look after his little sister Shiloh rather than go to the Golden Globes with Angelina,” a source close to Angie told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Pax loves dressing up and hitting the carpet, and he’s much more naturally sociable and comfortable in the spotlight than his brother.” Pax looked super dapper in his black tux as he smiled and posed for the cameras alongside his famous mom. There’s no question the teen fit right in! Meanwhile, Maddox has never been a fan of the limelight.

“Maddox views life much more seriously than Pax, and already has a great passion for philanthropy and human rights,” our insider explained. “He finds the glamor and glitz of Hollywood a little distasteful, so he was more than happy to skip the Globes and allow his brother to bask in the spotlight.” On top of that, Maddox’s new role has given him responsibilities that he doesn’t take lightly. In fact, the 16-year-old enjoys helping his mom out by watching his younger siblings.

“Maddox has totally assumed the role of ‘man of the house’ since his mom and dad split. He’s really stepped up to the plate and loves to take some of the pressure of looking after the younger kids off of the shoulders of his mom,” our source revealed. How sweet is THAT? Clearly Angie has some very helpful children on her hands!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — were you surprised to see Pax at the Golden Globes rather than Maddox?