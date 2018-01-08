‘American Crime Story’: Your Ultimate Guide To Who’s Playing Who In ‘Versace’

The new season of ‘American Crime Story’ is going to focus on the assassination of designer Gianni Versace and Andrew Cunanan’s killing spree. Before the premiere, check out the actors and their real-life counterparts.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story will premiere Jan. 17 at 10 p.m. ET on FX. The new season of American Crime Story will explore the vicious murder of designer Gianni Versace by serial killer Andrew Cunanan, who killed four innocent people before murdering Gianni outside the designer’s Miami villa on July 15, 1997. The series is based off Maureen Orth’s book Vulgar Favors: Andrew Cunanan, Gianni Versace, and the Largest Failed Manhunt in U.S. History. The Ryan Murphy-produced show features a stellar cast of actors playing the roles of the real people involved in the case.

Glee star and singer Darren Criss, 30, will playing the role of Andrew Cunanan. This is, without a doubt, Darren’s darkest role yet. In the years leading up to his murder spree and eventual suicide, Andrew latched onto wealthy older men and spent their money to impress his friends in the gay community, primarily in San Francisco. No one knows for sure what set Andrew off and led to his killing spree. Andrew murdered at least 5 people during a three-month period in 1997. Andrew killed himself on July 23, 1997, just days after murdering Gianni. He was 27 years old.

The role of Gianni Versace will be played by Edgar Ramirez, 40. Gianni, the older brother of Donatella Versace, was the founder of the legendary fashion house. He was close friends with Princess Diana, Naomi Campbell, 47, Madonna, 59, and Elton John, 70. Gianni was openly gay and in a relationship with model Antonio D’Amico at the time of his death. Edgar is best known for his roles in Joy, The Girl on the Train, the Point Break remake, and Bright.

Penelope Cruz, 43, will be playing Donatella Versace, while Ricky Martin, 46, will be playing Antonio D’Amico. The show also includes some other Ryan Murphy faves playing key roles. Finn Wittrock, 33, whose breakout role was playing the evil Dandy Mott in American Horror Story season 5, will play Jeff Trail. Jeff was Andrew’s first victim and a former friend of the killer. Andrew beat Jeff to death with a claw hammer and left his body in the apartment of his former lover and victim, David Madson. David was later shot and killed by Andrew, who left David’s body on the shore of Rush Lake in Minnesota and then continued his killing spree. David will be played by Cody Fern.

Judith Light, 68, will be playing Marilyn Miglin, the wife of Andrew’s third victim, Lee Miglin. Max Greenfield, 37, is playing Ronnie, a man Andrew met in a Miami hotel in the weeks before killing Versace. Dascha Polanco, 35, Will Chase, 47, and Jay R. Ferguson, 43, also star.

HollywoodLifers, are you going to watch The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story? Let us know!