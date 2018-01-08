’13 Reasons Why’ Actor Arrested For Allegedly Stealing From Elderly People

Maybe he is a bad boy after all! ’13 Reasons Why’ actor Bryan Box, who appeared as somewhat of a bully in Season 1, was reportedly arrested on suspicion of stealing from and burglarizing elderly people.

This is so sad to hear! 13 Reasons Why actor Bryan Box, who appeared as a bully named Jamie Garrison in Season 1 of the Netflix series, was arrested on “suspicion of stealing from and burglarizing elderly [San Francisco] residents” on Dec. 29, according to the San Fransisco Chronicle. After being handcuffed and taken to the police station, Bryan, 23, was reportedly charged with nine felony counts of burglary, possession of stolen property and theft by a caretaker of an elder. Crazy, right?

Well, according to the publication, Bryan previously worked as a caretaker at various residences in Marin County before he landed his role in the Netflix series, which just recently wrapped filming on its second season. This past fall, police reportedly connected Bryan “to a series of burglaries throughout Greenbrae, Tiburon, Novato and Mill Valley at residences where he formerly worked,” police said. During a number of the burglaries, Bryan allegedly “stopped at the homes of these former clients, visiting with them and talking about his role on the Netflix show,” according to the Marin Independent Journal. It was moments and days later — after Bryan left — that these elderly residents would realize items were missing from their homes. Items were said to consists of “jewelry, medications, a laptop, social security card and checks.” One of these burglaries alone consisted of a total of $50,000 in items missing, the report claims.

Bail for Bryan was set at $250,000 and he was released on bail bond with an arraignment set for Jan. 16 at Marin Superior Court. At this time, it’s unclear if Bryan will appear in Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why. See his mugshot above.

