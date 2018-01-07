Golden Globe 2018 Nominees: Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet & More Still In Their 20s

From Saoirse Ronan to Timothée Chalamet, 20-somethings have taken over the 2018 Golden Globes! Check out the 11 stars still under 30 that nabbed up nominations!

The 75th Golden Globe Awards airs Jan. 7, and there will be no shortage of young faces walking the red carpet. Saoirse Ronan, 23, Timothée Chalamet, 22, Ansel Elgort, 23, Shailene Woodley, 26, and more celebs still in their 20s scored nominations this year, proving that age is just a number. From Best Original Song to Best Actor, 20-somethings have infiltrated nearly every category in 2018 despite being up against more experienced actors. But their work speaks for itself — these young celebs showcased incredible talent over the past year and it’s finally time for them to be recognized for their achievements!

Saoirse’s performance in the film Lady Bird earned her a nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. She’s joined in good company in the category — Emma Stone, 29, and Margot Robbie, 27 are also up for the award for their roles in Battle of the Sexes and I, Tonya respectively. While Emma won’t be 30 until Nov. 6, 2018, the star has already managed to make a huge mark on the industry having won the same award last year for La La Land.

Saoirse’s Lady Bird co-star is also making waves this year. Timothée is the youngest nominee in his category: Best Performance by an Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama. While Lady Bird is up for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, the young actor’s individual nom is for his role as Elio Perlman in Call Me By Your Name (which also received a nomination for Best Motion Picture – Drama).

But Saoirse and Timothée aren’t the only young co-stars who will grace the red carpet. The Fault In Our Stars actors Ansel and Shailene are also being recognized for their work on Baby Driver and Big Little Lies, respectively. We can’t wait to see which celebs bring home wins tonight, but it’s safe to say that some of them will probably be in their 20s! Click through the gallery above to see what other 20-somethings are nominated this year.

HollywoodLifers, which 20-something nominee are you excited to see at the Golden Globes this year?