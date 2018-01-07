Paris Hilton’s Wedding: Will Her Former Assistant Kim Kardashian Be Invited?

Paris Hilton has found love! While she plans her wedding to Chris Zylka, everyone wants to know: will she invite her former assistant (and one-time BFF) Kim Kardashian?

“Of course!” Paris Hilton, 36, told TMZ if Kim Kardashian, 37, was going to be invited to her forthcoming wedding to Chris Zylka, 32. Paris didn’t really have a lot of time to talk, as the photog asked their question as Paris was leaving Craig’s restaurant in WeHo. However, to hear that Kim could expect a “Save The Date” in the main is awesome. Actually, considering all these two have been through, the ups and the downs, Paris inviting Kim is a pretty big deal.

Paris, in her own way, paved the way for Kim and the Kardashian empire. As a socialite and someone described as “famous for being famous,” the hotel heiress transformed her social life into a reality-television career with The Simple Life. It was on that program that the world got its first glimpse of Ms. Kardashian. At first, many though Paris had hired her once BFF as an assistant, but Kim set this record straight while on the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen After Show in May 2017.

“I would work with Paris, and I would love to organize and clean out their closets and get rid of all their stuff and sell it on eBay and then shop for them, shop for her. That was my job. I loved it,” Kim said. “But people will say ‘assistant.’ They always have it wrong.” Also, contrary to some popular screen-grabs that have been passed around the Internet, Paris never ordered Kim to clean our her closet or not talk while Paris was speaking, according to Huffington Post.

“We’ve known each other since we were little girls, we’ve always been friends,” Paris told Entertainment Tonight in 2015. “I saw her a few weeks ago in New York and we were hanging out,” she shares. “[Kim and Kanye West] are so cute together. They’re the perfect couple. [North West] is so cute. She’s always wanted to have a family so I’m really happy for her.” Well, here’s hoping Kim has a good seat to see Paris say “I Do” and start her own family with Chris! Congratulations!

