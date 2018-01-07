Coachella 2018: Will Fans Be Able To Smoke Up Now That Weed Is Legal In California?

California legalized marijuana which has Coachella goers wondering if they’ll be able to smoke this year. Here’s the festival’s official stance on getting high.

If you have passes to Coachella this year, you might not want to assume the festival will let you bring in marijuana. Sure, weed is now legal in California — but it’s not extending to the Indio fest. Coachella answered the question “Hey since marijuana is legal now, that means I can use it at Coachella right?” on its website’s FAQ, and the answer is pretty disappointing. “Sorry bro. Marijuana or marijuana products aren’t allowed inside the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Even in 2018 and beyond. If that changes we will update this answer.” Sorry to anyone who had plans to smoke up on 4/20 while watching The Weeknd, 27, headline!

If you’re wondering how they can ban something that’s legal, it’s because cannabis is actually only kinda legal in California. Under the new law, each city can choose whether or not they want to allow recreational marijuana sales and the city where Coachella takes place — Indio — decided to opt out. That means you can’t sell, cultivate or distribute weed within the city limits and Coachella is holding up that rule. Of course, if you’re really determined to blaze it, Palm Springs, Cathedral City and Desert Hot Springs are all nearby towns were weed is welcome to those over 21 years old.

The news must come as a huge bummer to fans who are planning to attend the festival — and there’s a ton of them. Passes for both weekends completely sold out within a few hours of going on sale on Jan. 5. But even if people won’t be able to light up, they’ll get to see Beyoncé, 36, perform live and honestly what more could you want? You don’t need drugs when you’ve got Bey — seeing her on stage IRL must already feel like an out-of-body experience on its own! But hey, if you have passes and you decide the weed ban is a deal-breaker, we’d be happy to take the tickets off your hands so we could catch Bey’s show.

