Ai-jen Poo: 5 Things To Know About The Women’s Activist Who’s Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes Date

Activist Ai-jen Poo is attending this year’s Golden Globe Awards with iconic actress Meryl Streep and she deserves it. Here are 5 things to know about her achievements.

1.) She is the founder and former lead organizer of Domestic Workers United. It’s a New York based organization of nannies, housekeepers, and older caregivers who are Caribbean, Latina, and African. The goal of the group is to organize more power, respect, and fair labor for women in the selected categories. The organization was helpful in passing the Domestic Workers Bill of Rights into law in New York state in 2010. It was the first law in the U.S. to protect domestic workers from any kind of harassment or discrimination as well as provide them with overtime pay and paid leave.

2.) Her work in domestic worker organization started in 1996. She first took part in what she does best with the CAAAV Organizing Asian Communities.

3.) She has a prestigious education. Ai-jen graduated from Columbia University, where she joined more than 100 students who occupied the rotunda in Low Library. This action led to the creation of the Center for the Study of Ethnicity and Race at the school.

4.) She wrote and published a book in 2015. The Age of Dignity: Preparing for the Elder Boom in a Changing America is about the increase in senior citizens in the world today and how younger citizens can make sure they’re cared for and get what they deserve as the years go by. She has also worked as a writer for pieces in many news outlets, including The Huffington Post and The Guardian.

5.) The work she has done for older citizens has not gone unrecognized. Ai-jen deservedly received the MacArthur “Genius” Award in 2014 for her achievements.

WATCH: @aijenpoo and Meryl Streep speak to Ryan Seacrest on the #GoldenGlobes red carpet: “I hope people see the momentum and the energy and the fact we’re uniting across all industries saying we all deserve workplaces where we’re safe and our work is valued.” pic.twitter.com/YuVLQDFyUi — Domestic Workers (@domesticworkers) January 7, 2018

