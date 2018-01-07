All Stars Wear Black In Protest At 2018 Golden Globes — See Pics

In an unprecedented showing of unity, A-list actors and actresses all wore black at the 2018 Golden Globes to protest against sexual harassment in Hollywood. See photos here.

It was a black out on the red carpet at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 7, 2018. This carpet was unlike anything we have EVER seen, as stars and their stylists came together to show support for the #MeToo and #TimesUp movement and to protest sexual assault and harassment. Though it was sort of a “known secret,” Best Actress nominee Saoirse Ronan confirmed the black out would take place to Extra a few days before the Globes, on January 2.

“We’ll all be wearing black,” Saoirse said, “It is the most important thing, and I’ve never felt so encouraged and inspired and supported to use whatever voice I have and for all of these people, men and women, to be able come together and use their influence to open up the conversation and raise awareness and support anyone who’s gone through, or anyone who has questioned their safety or their stance when they’re on set — I think it’s needed, it’s invaluable and paramount that this happens now.”

Stars like Meryl Strep, Allison Williams, Deborah Messing, Dove Cameron and many more all wore black on the red carpet. Catherine Zeta Jones wore a sheer, low cut Zuhair Murad gown that was simply gorgeous.

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was accused of rape and sexual harassment in October of 2017, and was forced to resign from his own company as well as his spot in the Directors Guild of America. Since then, over 50 men have been accused of sexual misconduct, including Charlie Rose, Terry Richardson, Kevin Spacey, Brett Ratner, Matt Lauer, Mario Batali, and many others.

