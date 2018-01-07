Seth Meyers Skewers Harvey Weinstein In Golden Globes Opening: He’ll Be Booed When He’s Dead

In his opening monologue at the 2018 Golden Globes, Seth Meyers appropriately addressed the elephant in the room by throwing major shade at Harvey Weinstein.

Viewers and attendees of the 2018 Golden Globe Awards were on the edges of their seats waiting to see if or how Seth Meyers would address Harvey Weinstein’s sexual harassment scandal in his opening monologue. Of course, Seth could not avoid the topic, and made several references to the accusations of sexual harassment in Hollywood, while taking specific digs at Harvey. “Well, I think it’s time to address the elephant not in the room,” he said. “Harvey Weinstein isn’t here tonight because, well, I’ve heard rumors he’s crazy and difficult to work with. But don’t worry — he’ll be back in 20 years when he becomes the first person ever booed in the in memoriam.” Yep that just happened!

Naturally, the whole audience gasped in unison when he made the joke, and Seth kept it going by adding, “It will sound just like that!” Of course, Harvey wasn’t the only powerful man in Hollywood to be accused of sexual harassment in recent months. “For the male nominees in this room tonight, this is the first time in three months it won’t be terrifying to hear your name read out loud,” Seth joked at another point in his speech. He took specific aim at Kevin Spacey, too, who was also accused of inappropriate behavior.

“I was happy to hear they’d do another season of House of Cards,” he began. “Is Christopher Plummer available for that, too? I hope he can do a southern accent because Kevin Spacey sure couldn’t.” In case you forgot, Christopher replaced Kevin in his 2017 movie, All The Money in the World, after the allegations came out against the actor. Well, Seth’s speech definitely got the show off to quite a start!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Seth’s opening monologue? Were his jokes appropriate or too over the top?