Is Selena Gomez Begging Her Mom To Make Peace After Justin Bieber Issue? — See Evidence

Selena Gomez and her mom, Mandy Teefey, have been on the rocks since she got back with Justin Bieber, but Selena might have hinted she’s ready to patch things up!

Leave it to Selena Gomez, 25, the most-followed Instagram star, to use social media to try and salvage her relationship with her mom, Mandy Teefey, 41. Selena revamped her IG account on Jan. 6, which saw he clean house. In addition to unfollowing a lot of accounts, she changed her profile pic to one of her mom. This could be Selena extending the olive branch out to her mother, since the two haven’t been that close since Selena reunited with Justin Bieber, 23.

Selena also seemed a bit nostalgic in a Jan. 6 post. She shared a picture of her sitting on a stoop outside her old childhood home. “The home I grew up in, from birth to 13… (no one was home when I knocked this time lol) I visit this place every chance I get. In many ways it very well could have been better than my life today, but I’m grateful for a voice that can enable change today. Even when I don’t know how to do it well or actually want it. I love you Grand Prairie. Thank you.” she captioned the shot. Perhaps this trip down memory lane inspired her to make amends with Mandy?

It was thanks to Instagram that fans first learned of a possible feud between Selena and Mandy, as they reportedly unfollowed each other. The two were reportedly not speaking to each other days before Christmas, and her mother said during an Instagram live video that she had a “rough 2017.” Uh-oh. Selena and Mandy’s family seemed to step in and encourage these two to bury the hatchet, as Selena’s grandmother and aunt both posted pictures (to Instagram, of course) of better days between the “Wolves” singer and her mom. With Selena following suite and changing her icon to Mandy, it seems she’s ready to reconcile.

Perhaps Selena’s early-spring cleaning of her Instagram was also a way to show her mom that she wanted to make peace. Selena’s follow list dropped from 316 to 37, according to Elle, which included her clicking UNFOLLOW on people like her assistant Theresa Mingus, several of the close friends she’s gone on vacation with, Demi Lovato and – gasp! – Justin himself!

However, Selena has said she doesn’t have the password to her own Instagram account, according to Elle, which possibly means this Insta revamping was more of brand strategy revamp. @SelenaGomez is still following many Selena fan accounts, Amy Schumer, Interscope Records, Taylor Swift and her BFF/kidney donor) Francia Raisa. Maybe Selena’s following Justin on her Finsta? If so, don’t tell her mom.

