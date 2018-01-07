Reese Witherspoon & More Celebs Ask Others To Join The Time’s Up Movement In Inspiring Video

Time’s up for Hollywood’s culture of sexual harassment. Reese Witherspoon more female stars invited all to join the movement to finally end the ‘imbalance of power.’

“Thank you,” Tracee Ellis Ross, 45, says at the start of a Jan. 6 video that featuring Reese Witherspoon, 41, Rashida Jones, 41, Kerry Washington, 40, Tessa Thompson, 34, and Brie Larson, 28. These major stars gave thanks to all those who donated to the Time’s Up Defense fund, one “created for people who were victims of sexual harassment and discrimination and abuse in the workplace,” according to Reese. The Time’s Up movement, an initiative created by 300 powerful women in Hollywood, will be in full force during the 2018 Golden Globes, as men and women will dress in all black as a silent protest of the culture that allowed alleged sexual abusers like Harvey Weinstein, 65, to go unpunished for so long.

“We’re only wearing black because we want to stand with you, our sisters, across the globe,” Kerry said. “So we invite you to wear black with on Sunday.” Whether someone’s watching at home, lounging in PJs, or dressing up in a ball gown, these women encouraged everyone to wear black and tag the post #WhyWeWearBlack so they could be reposted in a way to show solidarity during this protest. “WE STAND WITH YOU ~ the women across the globe who have suffered discrimination and abuse because of the imbalance of power,” Tracee Ellis Ross captioned her video.

In addition to the red carpet blackout, Reese and Eva Longoria, 42, are reportedly planning to lead a march of women down the red carpet. “This is a moment of solidarity, not a fashion moment,” Eva explained to The New York Times during the initial announcement of Time Up’s creation. “For years, we’ve sold these awards shows as women, with our gowns and colors and our beautiful faces and our glamour. This time the industry can’t expect us to go up and twirl around. That’s not what this moment is about.”

In addition to the six women above, expect Laura Dern, 50, Pelenope Cruz, 43, Allison Williams, 29, Saoirse Ronan, 23, Allison Janney, 58, Mary J. Blige, 48, and others to join in the all-black protest. There has been some backlash against this impromptu dress-code, but it will be interesting to see how many take up the invite and join Time’s Up at the Globes.

