Reese Witherspoon Looks Sharp In Sleek One-Shoulder Gown On Golden Globes Red Carpet

Now, that’s a statement piece. Reese Witherspoon hit the red carpet of the Golden Globes in an all-black outfit, leading the Time’s Up protest against sexual harassment.

While the Time’s Up imitative is leaderless, Reese Witherspoon, 41, took control of the spotlight at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8. Along with Eva Longoria, 42, and others, Reese planned to march down the red carpet as one of the many stars who chose to wear black for the evening. Before that, she showed off how to look powerful and glamorous at the same time, wearing a sleek, one-shoulder gown. Of course, the color of her dress: black.

“I’m excited about the show of female solidarity,” Reese said on the Draper James blog ahead of the Golden Globes. “This is something that is very close to my heart, and I’m excited about women coming together to support one another and celebrate our work.” The Time’s Up initiative is an organization powered by 300 prominent female actors, writers, directors, producers, and entertainment executives. The movement will fight systemic sexual harassment in Hollywood and in blue-collar workplaces nationwide, according to The New York Times, while also fighting for gender parity.

“It was emails and friends telling friends, and everyone getting to each other through Reese,” Allison Janney, 58, told Entertainment Tonight about Time Up’s creation. “A lot of friends, and [Reese’s] friends, told their friends. It was sort of a network of women who found out. So, yeah, it happened like that.”

Reese spoke out about her own experiences with sexual assault during Elle’s 24th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration in October 2017. “This has been a really hard week for women in Hollywood, for women all over the world, and a lot of situations and a lot of industries are forced to remember and relive a lot of ugly truths…I have my own experiences that have come back to me very vividly and I find it really hard to sleep, hard to think, hard to communicate a lot of the feelings that I’ve been having about anxiety, honesty, the guilt for not speaking up earlier.”

“[I feel] true disgust at the director who assaulted me when I was 16 years old and anger at the agents and the producers who made me feel that silence was a condition of my employment…I wish that I could tell you that was an isolated incident in my career, but sadly it wasn’t. I’ve had multiple experiences of harassment and sexual assault and I don’t speak about them very often.” If Reese and the countless other women who have been harassed or sexually assaulted have their way, not another woman would feel that shame, embarrassment and pain ever again.

