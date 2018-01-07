Powerball Lottery Winner: One Lucky Player In New Hampshire Won The $570 Million Jackpot

Jackpot! After a single Florida resident took home the $450 Mega Millions jackpot, one New Hampshire Powerball player is now $570 million dollars richer!

After a sole ticket holder in Port Richey (just outside of Tampa, Florida) scored the Mega Millions jackpot, someone in The Granite State was like, “hold my beer.” When the Jan. 6 Powerball drawing was over, and the winning numbers were picked (12, 29, 30, 44, 61, and a Powerball 26, by the way) a player in Merrimack, New Hampshire was half a billion dollars richer, according to ABC News.

“We are excited to announce that a single ticket sold in New Hampshire won the estimated $559.7 million jackpot!” said Charlie McIntyre, Powerball Product Group Chairman and Executive Director of the New Hampshire Lottery, per ABC News (note: different publications have the jackpot at $570 mil or $560 mil.) “Whether the winner(s) choose to take the annuity or lump sum, which is estimated at $352 million, we offer our congratulations and encouragement to take some time to process this life-changing prize.”

The winning ticket was sold at a Reeds Ferry Market convenience store in Merrimack, which is just outside of Nashua and about thirty minutes south of Concord, the state’s capital. The store will get $75,000 as a bonus for selling the winning ticket. Not too shabby. This was the second-largest Powerball game in history. The biggest Powerball jackpot was $757.7 million, a prize won in 2017 by Mavis Wanczyk. The next Powerball drawing will be Jan. 10 and the jackpot will reset to $40 million. While it’s not half-a-billion dollars, that’s still a nice chunk of change.

Powerball Numbers for Saturday January 6th 2018: (12) (29) (30) (33) (61) Powerball: (26) Power-Play: (3x) https://t.co/TmkIvX5JSV — Powerball USA (@PowerballUSA) January 7, 2018

Owner of Reeds Ferry Market says he still can’t believe his shop sold the winning #Powerball! He’s on @7News, next! pic.twitter.com/0o5t1g3hKH — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) January 7, 2018

In addition to the New Hampshire winner, residents of Connecticut, New Jersey, South Carolina, Texas and Washington will walk away with $1 million each, per Daily Mail, as they managed to match up all the white balls but missed out on the Powerball. So close! Well, all it takes is two dollars and a dream (though, please play responsibly.)

Are you going to play the Powerball, HollywoodLifers? Or are you going to wait until the jackpot climbs back up to six digits?