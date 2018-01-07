News
Hollywood Life

Powerball Lottery Winner: One Lucky Player In New Hampshire Won The $570 Million Jackpot

Rex/Shutterstock
A sign advertises the Powerball lottery jackpot at a store in Atlanta, . An estimated $550 million jackpot is up for grabs on Saturday night's Powerball lottery drawing, making it potentially the 8th largest prize in the nation Powerball Jackpot, Atlanta, USA - 04 Jan 2018
A Powerball lottery tickets are printed out of a lottery machine at a convenience store, in Chicago. The jackpot jumps to an estimated $570 million for Saturday's drawing. That would make it the nation's 8th largest lottery prize ever Powerball Jackpot, Chicago, USA - 06 Jan 2018
A customer shows her purchased Powerball tickets at a convenience store, in Chicago. The jackpot jumps to an estimated $570 million for Saturday's drawing. That would make it the nation's 8th largest lottery prize ever Powerball Jackpot, Chicago, USA - 06 Jan 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
Sports Editor

Jackpot! After a single Florida resident took home the $450 Mega Millions jackpot, one New Hampshire Powerball player is now $570 million dollars richer!

After a sole ticket holder in Port Richey (just outside of Tampa, Florida) scored the Mega Millions jackpot, someone in The Granite State was like, “hold my beer.” When the Jan. 6 Powerball drawing was over, and the winning numbers were picked (12, 29, 30, 44, 61, and a Powerball 26, by the way) a player in Merrimack, New Hampshire was half a billion dollars richer, according to ABC News.

“We are excited to announce that a single ticket sold in New Hampshire won the estimated $559.7 million jackpot!” said Charlie McIntyre, Powerball Product Group Chairman and Executive Director of the New Hampshire Lottery, per ABC News (note: different publications have the jackpot at $570 mil or $560 mil.) “Whether the winner(s) choose to take the annuity or lump sum, which is estimated at $352 million, we offer our congratulations and encouragement to take some time to process this life-changing prize.”

The winning ticket was sold at a Reeds Ferry Market convenience store in Merrimack, which is just outside of Nashua and about thirty minutes south of Concord, the state’s capital. The store will get $75,000 as a bonus for selling the winning ticket. Not too shabby. This was the second-largest Powerball game in history. The biggest Powerball jackpot was $757.7 million, a prize won in 2017 by Mavis Wanczyk. The next Powerball drawing will be Jan. 10 and the jackpot will reset to $40 million. While it’s not half-a-billion dollars, that’s still a nice chunk of change.

In addition to the New Hampshire winner, residents of Connecticut, New Jersey, South Carolina, Texas and Washington will walk away with $1 million each, per Daily Mailas they managed to match up all the white balls but missed out on the Powerball. So close! Well, all it takes is two dollars and a dream (though, please play responsibly.)

Are you going to play the Powerball, HollywoodLifers? Or are you going to wait until the jackpot climbs back up to six digits?