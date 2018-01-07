Twitter Asks Oprah To Run For President After Her Incredible Speech At The 2018 Golden Globes

Oprah 2020? That’s what Twitter thinks after Oprah Winfrey gave an inspiring speech at the Golden Globes. Read their tweets here!

Were you inspired listening to Oprah Winfrey‘s speech at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards? You weren’t alone. Practically everyone at home was moved by Oprah’s acceptance speech for the prestigious Cecile B. DeMille award, in which she passionately called for justice in Hollywood and the equal, and fair treatment of women everywhere. She recalled the memories of civil rights leaders like Recy Taylor and Rosa Parks, and urged us all to seek a better future after their sacrifices. It was a downright presidential speech, and that didn’t go unnoticed. Some on Twitter are calling for Oprah to actually run for president in 2020!

Oprah’s speech elicited a standing ovation from the audience at the Beverly Hilton, and tears from many of the celebrities in the audience. It was downright beautiful. “I want all the girls watching to know a new day is on the horizon,” Oprah told the audience while accepting her award. “And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure they are the leaders to take us to the time where nobody has to say ‘me too’ again.”

Amazing! Oprah continued her speech by leaving us with these inspiring words: “This year, we became the story. But it’s not just a story affecting the entertainment industry, it’s one that transcends any culture, or workplace.” Hear, Hear! Read Oprah’s full speech HERE and see the tweets supporting her presidency below. Note that Oprah has never indicated that she would run for president, but here’s hoping she comes around to the idea!

As I sit here in tears…I have never ever seen such a speech. @Oprah, my friend. Please run for President. This world needs more of THAT. WOW. — Billy Gilman (@BillyGilman) January 8, 2018

I believe Oprah just announced she’s running for President. — Tod Goldberg (@todgoldberg) January 8, 2018

Oprah was low key running for President with that speech… And I'm here for it! ✊🏾💯👏🏾#Oprah2020 #GoldenGlobes — ANDRA FULLER (@mrdrefuller) January 8, 2018

I'm not positive, but I'm pretty sure Oprah is now my president — Patrick McAvoy (@patmcavoy) January 8, 2018

#Oprah just inspired more women to run for 2018 elections, and she also inspired the future 1st woman president to run for presidency. — Brianda Quiñones (@BriandaQuinones) January 8, 2018

America doesn't deserve Oprah as President straight up. — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) January 8, 2018

