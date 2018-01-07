Nicole Kidman Makes A Powerful Statement In Delicate Dress At The Golden Globes

Nicole Kidman’s glittery gown at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards is EVERYTHING. See pics of the delicate dress here!

Nicole Kidman, 50, just arrived at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards and we’re obsessed with her dress! The dark gown features a high neckline with an open back for a look that stuns from every angle. While the dress depends on delicate details like flutter sleeves and a sparkling bodice, the angelic look makes a powerful statement. Nicole opted for a black gown to stand in solidarity with the Time’s Up initiative, which aims to combat sexual abuse. See the gorgeous look below!

Her black gown is a stark contrast to the Alexander McQueen dress she wore last year. The stunning ensemble featured an intricate sequin silver embroidery that covered most of the otherwise sheer dress. She attended the event with her husband Keith Urban (as she also did this year), and was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in Lion. The award ultimately went to Viola Davis for her performance in Fences.

This year, Nicole is nominated for Best Actress in a Miniseries or Motion Picture for TV for her role as Celeste in HBO’s Big Little Lies. While the show premiered in Feb. 2017, it’s one of the most relevant projects represented at the Globes due to its portrayal of domestic abuse. Nicole previously talked to HollywoodLife.com about how her and the cast of the show couldn’t believe how many people connected to the storyline. While the show existed before the #MeToo movement really began, it’s been amazing to see how the message behind it continues to hold true as we all continue to try and eradicate sexual abuse and workplace harassment across various industries.

