Nicki Minaj Would Not Get Back With Ex Safaree If He Were ‘The Last Man On Earth’

Nicki Minaj, 35, isn’t falling for her ex Safaree, 36, any longer and has no plans to get back with him ever again. “Nicki finds it highly amusing that Safaree is still using her name as a way to stay relevant,” a source close to Nicki EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “It seems as if he has to chime in on each and every event in her life, like he’s some kind of Nicki Minaj expert or something! They split up forever and a day ago and she never even thinks about him—but he clearly just can’t let it go, it’s kind of tragic really. Nicki wouldn’t get back with Safaree if he was the last man on earth, and she can’t even remember what she ever saw in him in the first place—Nicki’s way out of his league.” After her rough breakup from Nas, it would make sense that Nicki’s not wanting to jump back in any relationship. Check out pics of Nicki’s dating history here!

Like with Nas, Nicki and Safaree’s breakup made numerous headlines and things have seemed rocky with even a potential friendship ever since. Safaree reportedly still loves Nicki and unlike her, he would love to give their romance another try. The “Superbass” singer is known for her wild antics and outspoken personality so it’s no wonder she’s the center of attention in the world of many, including exes!

Since Nicki is now single, there’s been a lot of speculation on who she’ll date next. From former flame Drake, 31, to Stevie J, 46, there are multiple options for the talented lady. Whether or not Nicki decides to date again soon, with her confidence and talent, we’re sure she’ll be just fine!

