Natalie Portman Slams The Globes For Not Nominating Any Women In Best Director Category

Natalie Portman used her stage time at the Golden Globes while presenting, to slam the awards show for its lack of female nominees for best director! And, these celebs agree!

Although Natalie Portman, 36, only had a few minutes on stage at the 2018 Golden Globes on January 7, she used her time wisely. The actress called out the lack of female director nominees while presenting the award for Best Director, alongside actor, Ron Howard, 63. “Here are the all male nominees,” she wittily said as Howard began to rile off the nominations. Her quick, but important remark was subject to a collective roar from the audience, which was their seal of approval. Click here to see the Golden Globes’ hottest celebrity couples!

While Natalie’s comment had the internet buzzing, there were others who did not see it coming. Guillermo del Toro, 53 — who eventually took home the Golden Globe for Best Director for his film, The Shape of Water — was in utter shock over her diss. The camera panned to him immediately after Natalie’s show-stopping moment, and he awkwardly slouched in his chair, with a cringeworthy look on his face. However, when he took the stage, he made sure to ask the Globes to not play the wrap-up-your-speech-music, so he could shed light on the “fantastic women” who had worked on his film.

Watch Natalie call out the Globes in the video below.

Guillermo del Toro beat out fellow directors Martin McDonagh [Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri] Christopher Nolan [Dunkirk], Ridley Scott [All The Money in the World] and Steven Spielberg [The Post], to win best director at the 2018 Globes. Only one woman has ever won the award for best director in the Golden Globes’ 75-year history. Barbra Streisand took home the award for her 1984 film Yentl, which also won best picture that same year.

Immediately after Natalie’s bold comment, stars like Jane The Virgin actress Gina Rodriguez, 33, and How To Get Away With Murder‘s Matt McGorry, tweeted their praise for Natalie.

Natalie Portman dropping the truth like #timesUp pic.twitter.com/IzPADsKDlS — Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) January 8, 2018

.@Oprah ‘s speech was UNBELIEVABLE!!! #TimesUp 😭 And #NataliePortman : “Here are the ALL MALE nominees” for directors. 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 So inspired. — Matt McGorry (@MattMcGorry) January 8, 2018

Natalie showed up to the globes — with America Ferrera, who is pregnant with her first child — in all black, much like the majority of stars who hit the red carpet in support of the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements. Time’s Up — which launched on New Year’s Day — is a movement in support of the campaign to fight sexual harassment, assault, and inequality for women in all kinds of workplaces.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — what did you think about Natalie’s stance against the Golden Globes choice not to nominate any female directors?