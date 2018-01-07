Millie Bobby Brown Stuns In A Gorgeous Flowing Dress On The Golden Globes Red Carpet

This Golden Globes dress is an 11 out of 10! Millie Bobby Brown looked glamorous wearing an elegant black dress for the occasion! See her spot-on outfit here!

OMG! Millie Bobby Brown, 13, not only knows how to slay Demogorgons with her powers, she’s also a pro at slaying it on the red carpet. The Stranger Things actress showed up to the 2018 Golden Globes wearing a decadent black Calvin Klein structured dress that was the perfect mix of decadent and chic — and with her hair up in a bun, and accessorized with Repossi jewelry, Millie evoked of the timeless classiness of Audrey Hepburn. Seriously, this choice of ensemble was just as spot-on as the gown she wore to the Snow Ball with Mike. The dress, which was glamorous and flowing, will probably fly off the shelves now that it has Millie’s approval. Before you check out the rest of our red carpet, see Millie’s outfit below!

While she wasn’t nominated for her powerful performance for Stranger Things‘ second season, she received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama series. Plus, her fellow partner in Upside Down-fighting, adoptive TV daddy David Harbour is up for a Golden Globe for his Season 2 performance. If he wins, it’s pretty much a sure bet she’ll be joining him up there. How could she not?

Recently, Millie had to go on the record as to whether she’d save Mike, Will or Hopper from the Upside Down. While thankfully she didn’t have to live out that exact hypothetical in Stranger Things (yet), we’d definitely choose her as one of the best dressed of the night. Click here to see celebs who wore the most glamorous Golden Globe outfits of all-time.

