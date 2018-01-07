Ariana Grande & Millie Bobby Brown Just Revealed They Are BFF’s In Epic Texts

Um, what? Millie Bobby Brown and Ariana Grande were texting before the Golden Globes and now we are OBSESSED with their low-key friendship.

Millie Bobby Brown, 13, just revealed she is totally BFF’s with Ariana Grande, 24. How do we know? Well, while on her way to the 2018 Golden Globe Awards, Millie screen grabbed a text conversation with Ariana and shared it on her Instagram story! So, what were they talking about? Millie’s out of this world Golden Globes gown!

In the Instagram story, Millie made sure to tag her girl, Ariana, on the grab. But guess what? We still knew who she was talking to because she has Ariana saved in her phone as “A grande” — obviously. Anyway, the chat is exceptionally adorable because Ariana can not contain her excitement over Millie’s flawless look for the big awards show. “I love it,” Millie tells Ariana, clearly very happy with her gown choice. Ariana’s response? “That’s unbelievable,” in two different one-word text messages. Ariana goes on to gush over how proud she is of Millie, which is just too sweet. Check out the interaction below:

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Did YOU know that Millie and Ariana were such good friends? Do YOU like them as Hollywood’s hot new squad? Comment below, let us know!