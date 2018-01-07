Mary J. Blige Stuns In Black & Silver Custom Gown At The 2018 Golden Globe Awards — See Pic

Mary J. Blige looked incredible in a custom made black and silver gown while walking the red carpet at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards. See her eye-catching ensemble here!

Mary J. Blige, 46, dazzled in a a black and silver Alberta Ferretti gown while walking the red carpet at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 7 and we couldn’t look away! The singer’s custom fashion choice was sleeveless on one side and off the shoulder with a long silver sleeve on the other. She wore her blonde hair mostly up with some stands hanging down and finished her fabulous look with a simple silver cuff bracelet. Her elegant makeup, including dark eye shadow that perfectly matched her gown, brought out her gorgeous features. Like many of the other stars at the awards ceremony, Mary chose to wore black to support the Time’s Up movement. SEE MORE AMAZING LOOKS ON THE 2018 GOLDEN GLOBES RED CARPET HERE!

This isn’t the first time Mary has looked amazing on a red carpet. Back in Nov. 2017, she slayed at the Gotham Awards in a black and gold wardrobe choice. She also set the bar high at the BET Awards in June 2017 in a unique shimmery silver outfit that showed off her incredible figure while she did the same with her voice for an unforgettable performance.

Mary has a lot to be excited about this year as she was nominated for two Golden Globes for her unbelievable performance in Mudbound. One is in the Best Original Song category for her song, “Mighty River,” which she wrote and sang, and in the Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture category for her work as an actress in Mudbound. Mary was nominated for a Golden Globe back in 2011 and has won numerous music awards over the course of her career, but this year is super exciting since she’s been nominated in both music and acting, putting a spotlight on her talents.

