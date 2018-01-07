Margot Robbie Battles The Flu & Looks Gorgeous At The Golden Globes

Margot Robbie looked gorgeous in black alongside Tonya Harding, who she portrays in the movie ‘I, Tonya.’ See her Globes look below!

Margot Robbie, 27, joined the hundreds of women in Hollywood for the Times Up movement, by wearing a black dress at the 75th annual Golden Globes on January 7 in Beverly Hills, California. She wore a stunning, Gucci gown with silver embellishments. The long sleeved dress had a plunging neckline and was subdued yet incredibly sexy. She paired the dress with a Roger Vivier clutch and sandals. Her hair was styled in a deep side part, in glamorous, loose waves, by hairstylist Bryce Scarlett using Moroccanoil products and ghd tools. The hair was so cool and modern thanks to the sharp, blunt ends.

Her makeup was gorgeous, thanks to artist Pati Dubroff, who used Sisley skincare and Chanel makeup. Her bold lip really stole the show! Despite having the flu, Margot looked absolutely amazing and so fresh-faced! Margot talked about the challenges of the movie I, Tonya to E! news, “I definitely had hesitations in that it’s an added responsibility to play a real-life person who is still alive — especially one that’s so well-documented, that people can obviously compare what I’m doing. But it also provided an incredible resource in my research, so it was kind of a double-edged sword in that respect.”

Figure skater Tonya Harding, who she portrays, was at the Globes, at the same table as Margot and Best Supporting Actress winner Allison Janney. Margot looked absolutely breathtaking. See her look right here!

