Male Sex Robots With Bionic Penises Will Arrive In 2019 & You’ll Get Lost In Their Lifeless Eyes

Female sex robots have been a thing for a little while now, but get ready, because apparently male sex robots are about to hit the market! Matt McMullen, the founder of RealBotix in San Diego, says that this year he plans to roll out a line of male sex dolls with bionic penises, according to the Daily Mail. This new development follows their in female counterparts footsteps. They were released in 2017 and have been a massive success for the company. Are we the only ones completely creeped out by this!?

What makes their robots unique, and apparently very popular, is Harmony AI an artificial intelligence app that syncs up with the robot’s head. This allows customers to link an AI personality with their doll, in essence creating a more realistic experience. At the moment, they haven’t quite nailed down the male personalities but McMullen promises it’s coming soon. “We’re working on a male version of the robot AI,” Matt told the Daily Star, via DM. “We’ll eventually have a male and a female platform available.”

If, let’s say your interested in getting 1 of these male sex robots when they finally arrive, start saving your money now! At the moment, their female counterparts go for nearly $15,000! Also, if you’re curious what exactly the male sex robots’ manhood is going to look like, McMullen promises that they will come in all shapes and sizes. So there you go, let your imaginations run wild!

Skeptical that anyone is going to get one of these male dolls when they are available? Leading AI researcher Dr. David Levy is pretty convinced that erotic technology like this will be embraced in the market. “I’m sure women will find robots equally appealing as men,” he said. “If women are that interested in getting satisfaction from a vibrator, imagine how the same women will feel having a robot they can put their arms round them and having the robot squeeze them.” So so so creepy.

