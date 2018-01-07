Laura Dern Inspires In Passionate Golden Globes Speech: ‘We Will Not Be Silent About Bullies’

In a motivational Golden Globes acceptance speech, ‘Big Little Lies’ star Laura Dern said that silence needs to end when it comes to sexual abuse and bullying.

So deserving! Laura Dern, 50 took home the 2018 Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie for her role of powerful businesswoman yet worried mom Renata Klein in Big Little Lies and she had a big message. She described how she played the mother of a little girl who was “abused and bullied but too afraid to speak up,” and how that needs to end. “Many of us were taught not tot tattle. It was a culture of silencing and that was normalized,” she revealed after thanking her co-stars and producers.

The actress encouraged that this type of silence be broken for all abuse survivors out there and the witnesses feel comfortable willing to come forward and report it. “I urge all of us to not only support survivors and bystanders who are brave enough to tell their truth, but to promote restorative justice,” Laura pleaded in an inspiring acceptance speech on Jan. 7. The camera cut away to the audience showing actresses Ashley Judd, 49, and Salma Hayek, 51, smiling in solidarity, as they were two of the biggest whisteblowers in the Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse and harassment scandal. See other Golden Globes show highlights in pics, here.

“May we also please protect and employ them. May we teach our children that speaking out without fear of retribution os our culture’s new north star,” she added, asking the audience to bless those who have bravely come forward throughout the #metoo and now Time’s Up movements. It’s especially refreshing to see Laura’s plea that Hollywood continue to hire women who have been brave enough to come forward about their stories of abuse and harassment without the fear of losing their careers as a result.

"I urge all of us to not only support survivors and bystanders who are brave enough to tell their truth, but to promote restorative justice. May we also please PROTECT and EMPLOY them." -Laura Dern

