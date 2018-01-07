Kylie Jenner In Fear Of Being Fat-Shamed Like Kim While Pregnant: She Has ‘Major Anxiety’

Don’t expect to see Kylie Jenner’s alleged baby bump soon. After seeing how her sister Kim Kardashian was treated when she was pregnant, we’ve heard Kylie lives in fear of being ‘fat shamed!’

At this rate, it seems that Kylie Jenner, 20, will made good on her alleged threat of keeping her reported pregnancy a secret until after she gives birth. The once-unavoidable social media queen has gone into hiding, but instead of trying to enjoy the joy of motherhood in private (like her pregnant sister, Khloe Kardashian, 33, did) an insider EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com that Kylie is avoiding the spotlight because she doesn’t want to get teased! “Kylie is living in a self imposed jail because she’s terrified of getting fat shamed the way Kim [Kardashian, 37] was when she was pregnant with North [West, 4].”

“Kylie was a teenager then,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com, speaking about Kim’s first pregnancy, “and it made a huge impact on her. She’s got major anxiety about it and it’s not a case of her not loving being pregnant. It’s more of a phobia. She knows how harsh people are and she just feels too fragile right now to deal with any sort of body shaming that she’s sure will happen. She saw it happen to her sister so it’s not like this is coming out of nowhere.”

It’s true. A very pregnant Kim attended the 2013 Met Gala in rose-print gown by Givenchy. While the look was chic, with gloves built into the sleeves and a thigh-high slit, many compared the pregnant Keeping Up with the Kardashians star to a couch, earning Kim’s outfit the nickname “couch dress.” Years later, she would poke fun at herself by wearing the outfit for Halloween in 2015. “Still fits,” she captioned the shot, according to Us Weekly. “I think I nailed the Kim K costume!” While Kim was able to laugh off the haters, Kylie’s skin doesn’t seem to be as thick.

As if Kylie needed any more things to worry about. In addition to her fear of being ridiculed over her looks, she has to deal with some drama with her alleged baby daddy, Travis Scott, 25. Kylie’s decision to go into hiding has caused some friction between the two, and he’s gotten “very frustrated that she won’t get out and live life with him,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. With Travis on the road and Kylie sticking at home, there have been rumors of a split. With Kylie and Travis in relationship limbo and her not wanting to go outside lest her haters troll her with nasty comments over her natural body, it’s a rough time to be Kylie.

Do you think Kylie as a legit reason to stay out of the public eye, HollywoodLifers? Or do you think her fans would be supportive if she were to confirm her pregnancy?