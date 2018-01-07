Kirk Douglas, 101, Makes Rare Appearance With Catherine Zeta-Jones At The Globes

Catherine Zeta-Jones had a very special guest with her at the 2018 Golden Globes — her father-in-law, Kirk Douglas, who turned 101 in December.

Kirk Douglas, one of Hollywood’s oldest living legends, shocked everyone when he showed up to the Golden Globe Awards with his daughter-in-law, Catherine Zeta-Jones, on Jan. 8. Catherine walked the red carpet solo, but when she took the stage to present the award for Best Screenplay – Motion Picture, she was joined by Kirk, who got a standing ovation from the crowd. Kirk turned 101 on Dec. 9, 2017, and although he was in a wheelchair at the ceremony, he still seemed very aware of what was going on as he addressed Catherine by name to make a quick statement.

Although Kirk hasn’t starred in a movie since 2008, he’s no stranger to the Golden Globe Awards. He’s been nominated three times, and took home a win for Best Actor-Drama for his role in Lust For Life in 1957. He was also given the Cecile B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement in 1968, which goes to someone who has made “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.” Kirk has also been nominated for three Academy Awards, and was honored with the Honorary Award for 50 years in the motion picture community at the ceremony in 1996.

Kirk’s son is Michael Douglas, who married Catherine in 2000. The couple took a short break in 2013, but has remained a powerful Hollywood couple since their reconciliation. Catherine explained on the red carpet that Michael was back in New York with their kids, which is why she attended the show without him. Looks like Kirk proved to be a great backup date!

Catherine Zeta-Jones joins her father-in-law Kirk Douglas on stage to present the award for Best Screenplay – Motion Picture! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/G7ufNHH1Gq — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

