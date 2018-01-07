Khloe Kardashian Is Sacrificing Her Massive Closet To Build Her Dream Baby A Nursery

Khloe Kardashian is getting ready for her bundle of joy by putting together an amazing nursery and it’s going to be bigger than ever! Get all the details on her incredible plans here!

She’s getting ready! Khloe Kardashian, 33, is so excited for her baby-to-be that she is sacrificing one of her useful massive closets to build the nursery of her dreams! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star originally planned on renovating one of the rooms inside the Calabasas house she bought from Justin Bieber, 23, back in 2014 and turning it into a massive closet for her clothes and shoes, according to TMZ. Now that she’s pregnant, however, she’s keeping the bedroom and turning it into her baby’s room! The mom-to-be is already showing love for her baby and we couldn’t be more thrilled for her and Tristan Thompson, 26! Khloe’s been gearing up for the room by coming up with elaborate designs for the best in furnishings, clothing, and decor. We can’t wait to see what it turns out to look like! With her gorgeous style, we have a feeling it’s going to quite lovely! Check out some of Khloe’s maternity looks here!

Khloe’s nursery building plans tie right in with her love of becoming a mother. Ever since she officially confirmed her pregnancy last month, Khloe’s been showing off her bump on her social media and talking about her baby any chance she gets. From posing in incredible dresses to working out at the gym, the reality star is all about revealing that bump and pregnancy glow!

In addition to sharing her happy emotions, Khloe’s been sharing her secrets to staying healthy and fit while being pregnant. She also loves to give the illusion of being thinner than she is by hiding certain parts of her body with clothes. We wish Khloe the best as she continues to prepare for her upcoming arrival!

