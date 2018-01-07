Khloe Kardashian Is ‘Grossed Out’ By Possibility Of Belly Button Becoming An Outie While Pregnant

Khloe Kardashian just took to Snapchat to reveal a pregnancy fear she’s coping with — getting an outie belly bullon! Here’s what she said!

Khloe Kardashian told her followers on Snapchat that she’s got a pretty big fear regarding her pregnancy. She’s terrified that she’s about to get an outie belly button! “I have such a phobia with belly buttons, and I know when you’re really pregnant your innie becomes an outie,” she said in a short clip. Then, while flustered, she added, “Oh, my god, I can’t even think about that. I’m so grossed out by that. Ew.”

We don’t blame her! It’s gotta be awkward and uncomfortable dealing with a serious outie belly button while pregnant, especially if you’re not a fan of belly buttons anyway! Later, KoKo took to Twitter to update her fans on the outie issue! “Thank goodness I snapped about my bellybutton (sic) fears. Because so many people are tweeting me saying not everybody’s innie becomes an outie! Wooooooo here’s hoping!!” she wrote. Too cute! Head here for loads more pics of pregnant Khloe!

We’re not sure if it’s a another pregnancy fear of the hers but she mentioned in a recent interview that she hasn’t experienced swollen feet and she thinks she knows why! “I feel great, and I would feel horrible if I was just sitting around, overeating all day,” she told Entertainment Tonight when asked about the flak she’s received for working out while pregnant. “I don’t have swollen feet, I don’t have a lot of these things because I’m staying so active right now. So, as long as I can, I want to keep that up.” Also, fingers crossed her belly button doesn’t decide to change in the days ahead!

