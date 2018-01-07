Kerry Washington Stands Strong In Glittering Black Dress At Golden Globes

Olivia Pope would be pleased. ‘Scandal’ star Kerry Washington wowed on the Golden Globes red carpet in a beautiful black dress. Kerry stood in solidarity with her fellow female actors by taking part in the black dress protest.

Kerry Washington dazzled in a sparkling black dress on the red carpet at the Golden Globes. The strapless gown featured a sexy thigh-high slit. Kerry’s sequin dress was hand-embroidered with a raw edge silk chiffon detail. Kerry wore her hair in loose waves and rocked a nude lip and smokey eye. Her dress was designed by Prabal Gurung, and she revealed on the red carpet that he donated to the Time’s Up legal defense fund. Kerry walked the red carpet solo, but she was accompanied by her hubby, Nnamdi Asomugha.

Kerry and other female stars like Reese Witherspoon, Ellen Page, Brie Larson, Natalie Portman, Shonda Rhimes, Eva Longoria, Ashley Judd, America Ferrera, Emma Stone, and Rashida Jones joined forces to form the Time’s Up movement, which is a “unified call for change from women in entertainment for women everywhere. From movie sets to farm fields to boardrooms alike, we envision nationwide leadership that reflects the world in which we live.” The movement will fight abuse, harassment, marginalization, and underrepresentation.

Kerry is gearing up for the final episodes of Scandal season 7. The show returns, along with the rest of TGIT, on Jan. 18. Scandal’s final season will feature a How To Get Away With Murder crossover. Yes, this means Olivia Pope and Annalise Keating will finally meet! Even though Scandal’s coming to an end, you know Olivia Pope is going to go out with a bang. We can’t wait!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Kerry’s dress at the Golden Globes? Let us know!