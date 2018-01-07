Kendall Jenner Supports Times Up Movement In All-Black At The Golden Globes

Surprise! Kendall Jenner just popped up on the red carpet at the 2018 Golden Globes in black and she could NOT look more gorgeous.

Kendall Jenner, 22, just surprised everyone with a red carpet appearance at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards. Of course, much like the rest of Hollywood’s A-listers, Kendall was wearing all black. Kendall’s strapless gown was truly stunning, much like the supermodel herself. With a form-fitting bodice and A-line waist, the layered gown feathered out into a wide floor-length skirt. Kendall’s skirt also flowed out behind her, allowing for a gorgeous train to follow her down the red carpet.

We also have to note that Kendall kept her accessories very simple. While she is wearing a stunning pair of earrings, she opted out of wearing a necklace and bracelets. For Kendall, her look was much more about the black gown which helped accentuate her statement in joining and supporting the Times Up movement. Like Kendall, A-list men and women stood in solidarity by wearing all black for the first big awards show of 2018. While women looked truly stunning in their all-black dresses and gowns of different varieties, men kept to their black tuxedos with Times Up pins on their lapels to show their support.

We love to see Kendall not only supporting such an incredible and socially significant movement, but looking so wonderful while doing so. Check out a full length photo of Kendall’s Golden Globes look below:

