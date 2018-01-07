Kelly Clarkson Fangirls Over Meryl Streep During Live Globes Interview & We’ve Never Related More

After a live interview on the Golden Globes red carpet, Kelly Clarkson caught sight of Meryl Streep — and her reaction was PRICELESS. Watch here!

Kelly Clarkson was wrapping up an interview with her friend, Ryan Seacrest, on the Golden Globes red carpet when she saw someone completely unexpected standing behind her: The one and only Meryl Streep! The American Idol winner completely freaked out over seeing her idol, and nearly caused Ryan to have a heart attack by making him think she tripped down the stairs. “It’s Meryl! It’s Meryl!” she gushed. Once she finally gathered herself, she addressed the iconic actress herself. “Oh my God, can I meet you?!” she asked. “Can I meet you? I’m SUCH a fan!”

Meryl was sweet as ever and greeted Kelly at the bottom of the stairs with a kiss on the cheek, and it’s safe to say that Kelly’s life was probably made complete! Kelly is at the show as a presenter this year, while Meryl is at the show as a nominee for her role in The Post. Of course, Meryl is absolutely no stranger to the Golden Globe Awards — this is the 31st time she’s been nominated at the ceremony. No, we are not joking! She has eight Golden Globe individual wins. It’s no wonder Kelly was so starstruck!

Both Kelly and Meryl wore black to the Globes in support of the #TimesUp movement, taking a stand for women’s empowerment and against sexual harassment in Hollywood. Kelly added a pop of color to her look with an embellished gold sleeve, but still made it clear that she was standing in solidarity with the very important movement. Now, we’ll just be waiting on the Kelly and Meryl selfie to surface…

