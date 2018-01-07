Jessica Biel Sparkles In Amazing Black Sheer Gown At 2018 Golden Globe Awards — See Pic

Jessica Biel looked absolutely gorgeous in a long black sheer gown at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards. See her lovely look here!

Check out that dazzling lady! Jessica Biel, 35, proved she’s a shining star when she wore an incredible black sheer sleeveless gown on the red carpet of the 2018 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 7. The talented actress wore her dark hair back and showed off some matching silver jewelry, including dangling earrings, bracelets and a ring. Her light makeup gave off a natural look and pink lipstick brightened her ready smile. Jessica joins numerous nominees and presenters tonight who have all decided to wear black in support of the Time’s Up movement and as a protest in regards to the sexual misconduct allegations that has swept the entertainment industry in the last few months. Check out more of the hottest looks from the 2018 Golden Globe Awards red carpet here!

Jessica’s appearance at the Golden Globes is in honor of her first nomination for her phenomenal work in the brilliant series, The Sinner. She’s received a lot of praise for her portrayal of Cora Tannetti and has really showcased her acting talent with the USA show. Being a part of the show marks her return as a series regular in television after 20 years. This Golden Globe Award is one of the biggest awards Jessica has been nominated for throughout her long career so she has a lot to celebrate, win or lose!

When Jessica’s not working on the show and attending events, she’s busy at home with husband Justin Timberlake, 36, and their son, Silas Randall Timberlake, 2. The cute couple have been married since 2012 and recently adorably celebrated their 5 year anniversary. It seems both Jessica’s career and private life is going pretty well right now! Congrats to the talented actress!

